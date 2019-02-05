Winnebago Supervisors To Meet with the Public Today

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am in the Winnebago County Courthouse to first hear from Brian Helgeson with Apple Avenue Farms. He wants to be added to the Drainage Contractor list. The board may approve the addition or they may table it for further review.

The board will then hear about the current state of the Public Safety Center. The center has been operating almost to capacity at times and it continues to receive new inmates from surrounding counties according to Winnebago County Sheriff Dave Peterson.

The board will then turn its attention to secondary roads. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will address the state of the roads and any other projects that are currently being done or are planned.

Drainage issues will also be addressed. The board will look at what projects need to be done and then canvass the 2019 Drainage Trustee Election to confirm the winners.

After setting a date on the public hearing on the Eagle Pork site located in Newton Township, Section 7, the board will hold a series of public hearings on Public Health, Rural Recylcling, Courthouse repairs, and mental health regions. The meetings are intended to inform the public of the projected expenses that will be incurred and to gather feed back from the public. The board will take questions from the citizens of Winnebago County on these issues.

Winnebago County Supervisor Bill Jensvold wants to see the county move out of the 22 county mental health region into a smaller one because it would keep the tax dollars local. He also feels that patients are not getting the services they need or deserve because of the regulations that are in place. With a smaller region, he feels the system would be more efficient.

The public is highly encouraged to attend this first public forum meeting or one of the two on Wednesday in the TSB Community Room at 4:30pm or the Thompson Library Community Room at 7pm.