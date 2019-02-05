Warriors Senior Michaela Graffunder Earns Second NSAA Honor of the Season

For the second time this season, Waldorf senior Michaela Graffunder received special recognition from the North Star Athletic Association.

After recording her 1,000th career point and grabbing her 500th collegiate rebound, the Warrior forward was named the NSAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this winter. Graffunder also was named NSAA Player of the Week back on December 31 after leading Waldorf to a win over Bethany Lutheran.

This time, the senior from Rockwell City, Iowa, led the Warriors to a pair of NSAA victories at home, as Waldorf beat Presentation 70-55 on Friday, and Dickinson State, 68-65, on Saturday at the Hanson Fieldhouse.

Against the Saints on Friday night, Graffunder had game-highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors (12-10 overall, 7-4 NSAA). She also added three assists in the win.

Saturday she again led all scorers with 23 points, while also grabbing six rebounds, dishing out six assists and making a steal. Her 23 points gave her 1,000 for her collegiate career, and her six boards gave her 502 for her career.

Graffunder and the rest of the Warriors return to the hardwood this weekend, playing at Mayville State on Friday and at Valley City State on Saturday.