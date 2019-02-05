Warrior Indoor Track Records Broken

The Warriors just keep getting better, as a trio of Waldorf record-breakers did it once again Saturday at the Bethel Gene Glader Classic indoor track and field meet.

For the third straight weekend junior sprinter Kaila Jackson broke two school records, while senior thrower Michaela Nordby struck for the second straight week, as did senior multi-athlete Justin Jacobi.

Nordby and teammate Carlie Robbins led the Warriors charge in the women’s weight throw, with Nordby breaking her own school record from a week earlier and finishing second with a throw of 46 feet, 2.5 inches.

Robbins closely followed with the second-best weight throw in Waldorf history, placing seventh at the meet with a personal-best mark of 40-6.25.

“Our women weight throwers came out on fire,” Waldorf head coach Kayla Kregel said. “Michaela and Carlie threw awesome. Next in sight is the NAIA B Standard.”

Continuing the ladies dominance was Jackson, who for the third straight week broke the school record in the 60-meter dash with the fastest time in the North Star Athletic Association this winter, winning the event at the meet in 7.89 seconds.

She added a runner-up finish in the 200 on Saturday, as well, and broke her school record in that event she set a week early with a time of 26.27, also the fastest time in the NSAA this winter.

“I’m proud of Kaila getting better every week,” Kregel said. “Kaila is the example of doing everything with a purpose; warmups, training-room time, rehab, lifting, and buying into the process.”

Adding to the record haul was Jacobi, who also broke his own school record, but this one from a year early as he won the men’s 60-meter hurdles on Saturday in a new Waldorf-best of 8.56 seconds.

“Justin had a clean final race to run his fastest this year,” Kregel said.

Adding to the top finishes for the Warriors were Jaden Dawson and Cameron Newsome, who each won their respective event as Dawson won the 600 meters in 1:30.19, and Newsome won the high jump clearing 6 feet, 4 inches.

Newsome’s teammate Isaiah Craig added a pair of runner-up finishes, in the high jump clearing 6-2, and the triple jump with a mark of 40-11.5, and on the women’s side, Charlene Garcia added a runner-up finish in the high jump, clearing 4-10.25.

“Lots of big performances need to happen in the next two weeks to extend our season,” Kregel said, looking ahead. “If we keep taking care of our bodies, we should see something special happen from a lot of our athletes.”

The Warriors continue their busy indoor season next weekend competing at a pair of meets, at the South Dakota State Indoor Classic on Friday and Saturday, and at the Darren Young Invitational hosted by Grinnell on Saturday.