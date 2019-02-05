Senator Ernst Joins Bipartisan Effort For Timely DoD Audit

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) joined Senators David Perdue (R-GA), Angus King (I-ME) and 23 bipartisan members of the U.S. Senate Armed Services and Budget Committees in sending a letter to Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan requesting his commitment to the timely completion of a full audit of the Department of Defense in FY2019.

“We commend Mr. Norquist and the Department of Defense for finishing its first-ever complete audit required by the Chief Financial Officers Act of 1990. This was a critical first step to bring greater transparency and accountability to the Pentagon; however, more progress must be made to reach a clean opinion,” wrote the senators.

“It is important to note that the benefits of the audit go beyond good stewardship of the taxpayer dollar,” continued the senators. “Not only will it improve business operations, but also it can enhance national security by ensuring accuracy in inventory and by identifying vulnerabilities in our cybersecurity. Ultimately, because only 5 of the 24 individual audits conducted received a passing grade, it is imperative that subsequent, annual audits continue as planned to properly measure progress.”

Senators Ernst, Perdue and King were joined by Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mike Braun (R-IN), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Mike Enzi (R-WY), Tim Kaine (D-VA), John Kennedy (R-LA), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Doug Jones (D-AL), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Gary Peters (D-MI), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rick Scott (R-FL), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR).