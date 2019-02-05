It’s Been Up and It’s Been Down With the Weather in January

North Iowans are used to wild weather extremes in the wintertime but going from balmy highs in the 60s to wind chills of minus-60 in the course of several days is radical, even for the Hawkeye State. State climatologist Justin Glisan says the month of January started out quite warm and stayed that way -almost- through the end.

It was almost like somebody roused a dozing Mother Nature from her slumber last Sunday and reminded her it’s supposed to be winter in Iowa — and she overreacted a bit.

Overall, the statewide average temperature for January was 18-point-five degrees, about one-degree below normal. Glisan says it appears February will remain colder than normal.

Precipitation for January statewide averaged one-point-32 inches, which is four-tenths of an inch above normal. He notes, January is typically the driest month of the year.