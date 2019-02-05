Humane Society Will Hold Fashion Show Fund Raiser

The Humane Society of North Iowa will host its Annual Chocolate and Romance fundraiser on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. The event is being held at the National Guard Armory in Mason City from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Doors open at 3:30 pm. This unique event includes a fashion show (featuring humans and canines!), silent auction, wine tasting, craft beer tasting and a chocolate buffet. All proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of North Iowa.

The fashion show showcases the latest styles from clothing retailers in North Iowa. This year’s retailers include: Emerson’s at the Willow, Goodnature’s Work Stop and Unique Boutique. The fashion show will also feature shelter animals that are available for adoption through the Humane Society of North Iowa.

This is the 13th year the Humane Society of North Iowa has hosted the Chocolate and Romance event. Money raised is used to provide care and service to the hundreds and hundreds of homeless and displaced animals that come into the Humane Society’s shelter each year.

Sponsors of the event include: 1st Insurance Agency, CL Tel, Country Meadow Place, Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits, Jane Fischer & Associates LLC, Mason City Brewing, Mason City Ford Lincoln and MusicArtVibe Magazine.

Tickets for the event are $15 and may be purchased in advance at the Humane Society of North Iowa, located at 2700 South Birch Drive in Mason City. Shelter hours are: Tuesday-Friday, 10:00 am–5:00 pm, Wednesday, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm, and Saturday, 10:00 am–4:00 pm. A limited number of tickets will also be available for purchase at the door on the day of the event. For more information, please call the shelter at: 641-423-6241.