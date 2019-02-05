Forest City boys win TIC West, Other area scores

The Forest City boys defeated Bishop Garrigan 60-53 on Monday night in Forest City. The win gave the Indians the Top of Iowa Conference West Division championship. Avery Busta led the way for the Indians with 19 points and Noah Miller added 16.
Other Monday Boys Scores:
Belmond-Klemme 57, North Union 51
Newman Catholic 66, Central Springs 40
Osage 69, Rockford 57
West Fork 76, North Butler 53
Algona 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32
Monday Girls Scores:
Forest City 53, Bishop Garrigan 49
Newman Catholic 67, Central Springs 38
Riceville 49, Northwood-Kensett 43
Saint Ansgar 65, Nashua-Plainfield 29
Algona 53, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43
Dowling Catholic 90, Mason City 78