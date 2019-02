Roger A. Graber, 92, of Forest City, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Monday at Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials are preferred to KJLY or Gideons International.