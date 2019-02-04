Help Available for Those with High Electric and Heating Bills

Many furnaces have been running continuously since the polar vortex moved through the area earlier this week. This may have caused some concerns with tight budgets and low incomes who had to heat their homes. The North Iowa Community Action Organization is looking to help those who may or are seeing high gas and electric bills. Amy Hoffman is the Emergency/Energy Assistance Coordinator of the North Iowa Community Action Organization in Mason City. She says there are people who can be helped, but they need to bring in several forms of identification to get started.

There are criteria that must be met in order to qualify for the assistance. A single household member must earn $21,245 or less while a household of two may earn no more that $28,805. THe earnings amount increase with each additional member in the household. A household of six can earn up to $59,045 to qualify.

Hoffman outlined where offices are located for assistance.

The organization needs the social security numbers for all those who live in the home for verification purposes. The program is not just for home owners. According to Hoffman, the program is for non-home owners too.

The deadline to apply for assistance is April 3oth. The number for additional information is (800) 873-1899.