Winnebago Rural Recycling Issue to Be Addressed in a Countywide Meeting

The Winnebago County Supervisors will have a series of public hearings to discuss Public Health, Rural Recycling, Courthouse repairs, Mental Health, and will take questions from citizens. The meetings will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 10:00am at the Winnebago County Courthouse in the Supervisors meeting room, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 4:30pm in the TSB community room in Forest City, and on at 7:00pm at the Thompson Library Community Room. The public is highly encouraged to attend the meetings and lend their voice to issues that directly affect them.

One of the issues has to do with rural recycling that affects rural residents and farmers. The county is looking to find ways to trim down the budget and avoid further tax increases and one of the high dollar expenses is rural recycling. The county has an initial contract of $35,774 for services through Waste Management Inc.. Winnebago County Supervisor Terry Durby explained how the county arrived into the present situation.

While the recycling program is a great benefit to the area environment and local landfills, the cost is beginning to concern budget crafters at the county level. Questions are being raised on the true values the program brings.

The current contract is set to expire. Negotiations are currently centering around not only cost, but duration.

What Supervisors and the county would like to know is how the program is faring for rural residents and if they believe the county should continue with it. Rural residents impacted by the recycling program are highly encouraged to attend one of the three public hearings to find out more about the recycling program and voice their concerns.