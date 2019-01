The north Iowa area was greeted by a vicious polar vortex on Wednesday that plunged temperatures to record low and closed schools and businesses in the area. Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington says that Tuesday night was a challenge.

Buffington says several people found themselves in dangers path by traveling during treacherous conditions on Tuesday night.

Temperatures will remain frigid today, but a warm up is forecasted over the weekend.