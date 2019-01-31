Margie Nickles, 82, of Woolstock, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, surrounded by her family at Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City.

Funeral services for Margie Nickles will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 1, 2019, at Samuel Lutheran Church, 201 North Lincoln Avenue in Eagle Grove, with Pastor Rich Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at the Cass Center Cemetery in rural Webster City.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM on Friday, February 1, 2019, at the church and will continue until the time of the service.

