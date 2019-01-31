Leonard R. Harms, 89, of Forest City, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 11:25 A.M. at home with his loving family at his side.

Leonard Ray Harms, the son of Harm and Ann (Meyer) Harms, was born December 24, 1929 at Buffalo Center. He farmed south of Crystal Lake for many years. Leonard enjoyed going south to Texas during the winter months. During his free time, he also enjoyed playing dominoes, board games, going to stock car races, flower gardening and tinkering on things. He always had a good sense of humor and loved a good joke. Family was very important to him.

Family members left to remember Leonard are his wife, Lois (Weaver) Harms of Forest City; five children and their families: son, Duane (Ruth) Harms of Crystal Lake and their daughter, Beth and Rachel; son, Dean (Wendy) Harms of Britt and their daughters, Danielle and Paige; daughter, Janice (John) Allen of California City, CA and their children, Michael and Melanie; daughter, Diane (James) Krejci of Blooming Prairie, MN and their children, Amy, Jill, Lori and Jon; daughter, Nancy (Lloyd) McIntire and their children, Lucas, Aric and Leah; step daughter, Yvonne Lawson of Lake Mills and her daughters, Stacy and Melinda; sisters, Leona Vinz of Forest City, Dorie (Gary) Sinnard of Forest City and Linda Harms of Buffalo Center; a brother, Harley (Doris) Harms of Buffalo Center; plus many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Maxine (Aukes) Harms; and brothers and sisters.

