Helen M. Goranson, 93, of Forest City, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, February 4, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Forest City with Rev. Les Green officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Sunday at Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church in Forest City.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home. 641-585-2685 www.cataldoschottfh.com