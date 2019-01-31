Ernst Joins Grassley Bill to Crack Down on Anticompetitive Pay-for-Delay Deals

U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota were joined by Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa in sponsoring bipartisan legislation to bring down the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs. The Preserve Access to Affordable Generics and Biosimilars Act would limit anticompetitive pay-for-delay deals that prevent or delay the introduction of affordable follow-on versions of branded pharmaceuticals. Grassley introduced this legislation with Klobuchar in December of 2018.

“Making sure drugmakers are playing by the rules is critical to lowering the price of prescription medications. This bill will curb anti-competitive, pay-for-delay tactics that artificially inflate prices for patients and prevent access to more affordable alternatives,” Grassley said. “Senator Ernst has a long history of supporting patient access to affordable medications and I’m happy to welcome her in this commonsense, bipartisan effort.”

“High drug prices affect all Iowans, especially our seniors and those living on a fixed income. When competition is artificially stifled and affordable alternatives are purposely kept off the market, prices stay high and our seniors and middle-class Americans foot the bill. Our bipartisan legislation will help increase competition and lower drug costs,” Ernst said.