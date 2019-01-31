Blood Supplies Running Low Due to the Cold Snap

Due to the extreme cold and other factors, the American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood donors in Iowa. Samantha Pollard, spokeswoman for the agency’s Midwest Blood Services Region, says they have less than a three-day supply of most blood types. A five-day supply is ideal for stocking hospitals for emergencies and daily needs but that’s fallen off over the past month.

Pollard suggests Iowans who are scheduled to give blood should stay home if they don’t feel well.

Pollard says blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. She encourages people to participate in blood drives to help re-stock the supply. Pollard says the easiest way to find a blood drive is through the website: Red-Cross-blood-dot-org.

Pollard says with two months of winter still ahead, severe cold weather may cancel more blood drives, resulting in an elevated threat to an already-low blood supply.