Keep The Pets Safe During This Cold Blast

Pets that are used to being inside need to be kept that way in this bitterly cold weather, while others that are normally outside will need some help to survive. Dr. Scott Hinders of the Ackley Veterinary Center says cats will have an especially hard time in this weather.

Hinders says water bowls and tanks will freeze up and you need to be sure the animals will something to drink.

Dr. Hinders says animals will have similar symptoms to humans when the cold air begins to take a toll on them.

The cold weather is supposed to continue through the weekend.