Chloe Frank is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for January 30, 2019

Wednesday, January 30th

KIOW West Virginia Men’s Basketball at Iowa State University 6:00 PM

Thursday, January 31st

KIOW Belmond-Klemme Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM Video Streamed

KHAM North Iowa Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM Video Streamed

Video Stream Clear Lake Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM Video Streamed

Friday, February 1st

KIOW Lake Mills Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM Video Streamed

KHAM West Hancock Basketball at Bishop Garrigan 6:15 PM Video Streamed

Video Stream North Union Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM Video Streamed

Saturday, February 2nd

KIOW University of Texas Men’s Basketball at Iowa State University 1:00 PM

KIOW 2A Sectional Wrestling Reports 30 past each hour starting at 12:30 PM

KHAM 2A Sectional Wrestling Reports top of each hour starting at 1:00 PM

KIOW 1A Sectional Wrestling Reports 45 past each hour starting at 12:45 PM

KHAM 1A Sectional Wrestling Reports 15 past each hour starting at 1:15 PM

KHAM Dickinson State Basketball at Waldorf University 3:00 PM

KHAM West Hancock Basketball at Belmond-Klemme 6:15 PM Video Streamed

Monday, February 4th

KIOW Bishop Garrigan Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM Video Streamed

KIOW Iowa State University Men’s Basketball at University of Oklahoma 8:00 PM

Tuesday, February 5th

KIOW Forest City Girls Basketball at TBA 6:15 PM

KIOW Forest City Boys Basketball at TBA 7:45 PM

KHAM West Hancock Girls Basketball at TBA 6:15 PM

Thursday, February 7th

KIOW 1A Girls Regional Basketball North Iowa at Newman Catholic 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 9th

KIOW 2A District Wrestling Reports from Clear Lake 30 past each hour starting at 12:30 PM

KIOW 1A District Wrestling Reports from Lake Mills top of each hour starting at 1:00 PM

KIOW Texas Christian University Men’s Basketball at Iowa State University 1:00 PM

KHAM 2A District Wrestling Reports from Clear Lake top of each hour starting at 1:00 PM

KHAM 1A District Wrestling Reports from Lake Mills 30 past each hour starting at 1:30 PM

KIOW 3A Girls Regional Basketball Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Forest City 7:00 PM

KHAM 2A Girls Regional Basketball Belmond-Klemme at St. Edmonds, Fort Dodge 7:00 PM

KIOW 2A Girls Regional Basketball Eagle Grove at Lake Mills 8:30 PM