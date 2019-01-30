Chloe Frank is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for January 30, 2019

January 30, 2019

Chloe Frank is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for January 30, 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a Freshman at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Chloe Frank helped the Cardinals go 2-1 last week. Monday Chloe had 10 points in a 59-52 loss at Bishop Garrigan, Friday she had 32 points, 5 rebounds, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in a 75-51 win over Lake Mills, then Saturday Frank had 16 points and 3 assists in a 75-52 win over Eagle Grove. Congratulations to GHV Freshman Chloe Frank, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Katelin Adams, North Iowa Girl Basketball; Taylor Ingledue, Lake Mills Girls Basketball; Lucas Weiland, West Hancock Boys Basketball; DaShawn Linnen, Lake Mills Boys Basketball; Tucker Kroeze, Belmond-Klemme Wrestling

