Chloe Frank is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for January 30, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK JANUARY 29 2019
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a Freshman at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Chloe Frank helped the Cardinals go 2-1 last week. Monday Chloe had 10 points in a 59-52 loss at Bishop Garrigan, Friday she had 32 points, 5 rebounds, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in a 75-51 win over Lake Mills, then Saturday Frank had 16 points and 3 assists in a 75-52 win over Eagle Grove. Congratulations to GHV Freshman Chloe Frank, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
Others considered: Katelin Adams, North Iowa Girl Basketball; Taylor Ingledue, Lake Mills Girls Basketball; Lucas Weiland, West Hancock Boys Basketball; DaShawn Linnen, Lake Mills Boys Basketball; Tucker Kroeze, Belmond-Klemme Wrestling