Winnebago Relay for Life About to Kick Off New Year

The Winnebago County Relay for Life will hold it’s 2019 Kick-off at the Forest City vs. Lake Mills basketball games on Friday night. Steve Lovik of the American Cancer Society is inviting the public out for a Baked Potato Bar Supper at the Forest City Community High School from 5pm to 7pm.

Lovik says there will be a special ceremony held during the game.

The Lake Mills Student Council Virtual Team will be recognized, as will the Winnebago County Courthouse relay team, who has raised over $10,000 each year. Lovik talks about the 2019 Winnebago County Relay for Life event in June.

Cost for the Friday Baked Potato Bar Supper at the Forest City High School is $7 for adults and $5 for children 5 and under. advanced tickets are available at the TSB Bank in Forest City and the MBT Bank of Forest City and Lake Mills. Tickets may also be purchased the night of the event.