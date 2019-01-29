Winnebago Board to Hold Public Hearings Today.

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a discussion on the possible demolition of the former county jail. The county moved out of the facility over a year ago and it has sat vacant costing taxpayers money to heat the building. The board may discuss options for the property if the building is demolished.

Road matters will be handled by Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders. With the recent snows and now subzero temperatures plaguing the area, Meinders will give an update on the condition of the roads and any future projects.

Drainage matters will be reviewed today. New and current projects will be reviewed followed by the approval of a contractor for the county. Derek Yegge from Rake will be considered as an add on to the current list of drainage contractors.

At 10am, the board will hold a public hearing of an Annexation Report on southern end of Drainage District 11. Included in the hearing on the improvement on the northern end of the drainage systems in the district. Discussion on that topic is expected around 10:15am.

The board will then discuss and possibly approve the annexation and reclassification of Drainage District 3-11. This is so that the county will correctly levy for the usage of the drainage system. The board will then set a date and time for a public hearing on the matter.

The meeting will take place at the Winnebago County Courthouse in the Supervisors Room.