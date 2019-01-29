Linda Ann Halfpop Bruggeman, 65, of Belmond, IA, most recently of Paris, MO, died, January 23, 2018, in Paris, MO.

Memorial services will be at 1 PM, Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. Friends may call from noon until the time of the services on Saturday. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery, Meservey, IA, near her grandparents Roy and Sophie Halfpop.

Linda Ann Halfpop was born March 16, 1953, in Belmond IA, the daughter of Lloyd and Marjorie Halfpop. She attended Belmond Schools and graduated from Belmond High School, Class of 1971. Attended NIACC to earn her LPN nursing license. She worked at Belmond Hospital and Belmond Nursing Home for many years. She had also worked for a time at Hancock County Co-op Oil as secretary.

Linda was an avid gardener, loving her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. Always loved being outdoors. She loved all crafts from quilting, crochet, scrapbooking, baking and making cakes. She was an animal lover, especially dogs. She loved to golf. She attended Belmond United Methodist Church and was a past member of the Culture Study Club and Belmond Community Service Women.

Linda was married to Wayne Bruggeman for thirty-five years and divorced in 2008.

She was preceded in death by her father Lloyd and brother Larry.

She is survived by her three children: Melissa Bruggeman Kaufman of Mexico, MO, Clarissa (Scott) Jones of Van Meter, IA, and Patty Bruggeman (Rick Etter) of West Des Moines, IA. Grandchildren: Danielle, Faith and Gunner Jones of Van Meter, IA, Levi Ette of USAF in Italy and Regan Etter of Chariton, IA. She is also survived by her mother Marjorie Halfpop of Belmond, IA her brother Allen (Rhonda) Halfpop of Mason City, IA, her sister Marlene (Dave) Black of Belmond, IA, and her sister-in-law Patty Halfpop and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the many people for their kindness, for the many acts of sympathy, prayers, and support and for attendance at the services.

