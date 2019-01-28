Warrior Womens Wrestling Places Well at the Bearcat Open

Waldorf’s Alaura Couch finished fifth and Diana Dzasezeva added a sixth-place finish, leading the Warriors efforts at the Bearcat Open women’s wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Couch won by pin in 2 minutes, 1 second over Angela Goldwire of Adrian in the fifth-place match at 101 pounds, the highest placing finish for a member of the Waldorf women’s wrestling team.

Dzasezeva won her first two matches of the tournament by pin in the 130-pound weight class before settling for sixth place. The Warrior freshman beat Cynthia Aldama of Ferrum College in 4:03, then pinned Caitlin Cardenas of Emmanuel in 5:26.

Akina Yamada added a pair of wins by pin in the 136-pound weight class, pinning Delilah Vance of Lakeland in 53 seconds in one consolation-bracket match, and then pinning Morgan Shines of Life in 55 seconds in another consolation match.

Rosalani Ikei added a win by pin at 130 pounds for the Warriors in the tournament, as she pinned Brianne Pennunuri of McKendree in 2:41, and Savannah Vold added a 10-0 technical fall victory over Maribel Dorantes of Lakeland in their 130-pound match.

The tournament wraps up the regular season for the Warriors who now get two weeks off before heading to the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association (WCWA) National Championships in Marietta, Ga., on Feb. 8-9.