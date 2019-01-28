Osage wins Top of Iowa Wrestling Tournament, Weekend Basketball Scores

The Osage wrestling team won the Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling tournament Saturday in Forest City scoring 237.5 points. Lake Mills was 2nd with 214, while Central Springs was 3rd with 201. The Green Devils crowned 4 champions, Central Springs had 3, Newman Catholic had 2, while Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, Eagle Grove, Belmond-Klemme, and North Butler-Clarksville had one.

Team Scores: Osage 237.5, Lake Mills 214, Central Springs 201, West Hancock 143, Nashua-Plainfield 124.5, Newman 120, Eagle Grove 116, North Butler-C 107, Belmond-K 98.5, Forest City 89, Garner-H-V 85, Northwood-K 81.5, St. Ansgar 55.5, North Union 25.5, West Fork 18, Rockford 11.

Finals: 106- Clay McDonough (CS) dec. Brock Moore (FC), 6-2. 113- Jakob Whitinger (NP) pinned Joe Jacobs (O), 5:39. 120- Joe Sullivan (O) dec. Trey Nelson (NP), 9-3. 126- Averee Abben (O) dec. Bryce Trees (NBC), 3-1. 132- Jacob McBride (New) dec. Caden Schrage (NK), 8-4. 138- Caiden Jones (LM) dec. Logan Heaberlin (BK), 5-1. 145- Mark Dawson (EG) dec. Lucas Garl (CS), 5-3. 152- Kam Black (New) dec. Jared Shaw (GHV), 4-3. 160- Zach Williams (O) dec. Elijah Wagner (LM), 6-4 ot. 170- Spencer Mooberry (O) dec. Tate Hagen (WH), 6-4. 182- Tucker Kroeze (BK) maj. dec. Cole Kelly (WH), 21-11. 195- Zach Ryg (CS) dec. Chase McCleish (New), 2-1. 220- Teddy Behrens (CS) dec. Max Johnson (LM), 4-3. 285- Chet Buss (NBC) dec. Chandler Redenius (WH), 4-2.

Friday Boys Basketball Scores:

Forest City 59, West Hancock 49

Bishop Garrigan 80, North Union 29

Clear Lake 76, Saint Edmond’s 59

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54, Lake Mills 42

Humboldt 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32

Iowa Falls-Alden 68, Algona 53

Newman Catholic 80, Northwood-Kensett 36

North Iowa 56, Belmond-Klemme 52

Osage 56, Nashua-Plainfield 35

Rockford 68, Central Springs 47

Waukee 76, Mason City 45

West Fork 67, Saint Ansgar 59

Friday Girls Basketball Scores:

West Hancock 67, Forest City 51

Algona 49, Iowa Falls-Alden 48

Bishop Garrigan 50, North Union 46

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 37, Humboldt 34

Clear Lake 76, Saint Edmond’s 30

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 75, Lake Mills 51

Hampton-Dumont 51, Webster City 38

Newman Catholic 60, Northwood-Kensett 36

North Iowa 58, Belmond-Klemme 40

Osage 61, Nashua-Plainfield 19

Rockford 48, Central Springs 32

West Fork 52, Saint Ansgar 49

Saturday Boys Basketball Scores:

Bishop Garrigan 94, North Iowa 62

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Eagle Grove 18

Lake Mills 83, North Union 44

Nashua-Plainfield 65, North Butler 45

Rockford 71, Saint Ansgar 52

West Fork 48, Osage 45 OT

Saturday Girls Basketball Scores:

Bishop Garrigan 56, North Iowa 31

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 75, Eagle Grove 52

North Union 63, Lake Mills 46

Osage 60, West Fork 25

Saint Ansgar 57, Rockford 47