Osage wins Top of Iowa Wrestling Tournament, Weekend Basketball Scores

The Osage wrestling team won the Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling tournament Saturday in Forest City scoring 237.5 points. Lake Mills was 2nd with 214, while Central Springs was 3rd with 201. The Green Devils crowned 4 champions, Central Springs had 3, Newman Catholic had 2, while Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, Eagle Grove, Belmond-Klemme, and North Butler-Clarksville had one.
Team Scores: Osage 237.5, Lake Mills 214, Central Springs 201, West Hancock 143, Nashua-Plainfield 124.5, Newman 120, Eagle Grove 116, North Butler-C 107, Belmond-K 98.5, Forest City 89, Garner-H-V 85, Northwood-K 81.5, St. Ansgar 55.5, North Union 25.5, West Fork 18, Rockford 11.
Finals: 106- Clay McDonough (CS) dec. Brock Moore (FC), 6-2. 113- Jakob Whitinger (NP) pinned Joe Jacobs (O), 5:39. 120- Joe Sullivan (O) dec. Trey Nelson (NP), 9-3. 126- Averee Abben (O) dec. Bryce Trees (NBC), 3-1. 132- Jacob McBride (New) dec. Caden Schrage (NK), 8-4. 138- Caiden Jones (LM) dec. Logan Heaberlin (BK), 5-1. 145- Mark Dawson (EG) dec. Lucas Garl (CS), 5-3. 152- Kam Black (New) dec. Jared Shaw (GHV), 4-3. 160- Zach Williams (O) dec. Elijah Wagner (LM), 6-4 ot. 170- Spencer Mooberry (O) dec. Tate Hagen (WH), 6-4. 182- Tucker Kroeze (BK) maj. dec. Cole Kelly (WH), 21-11. 195- Zach Ryg (CS) dec. Chase McCleish (New), 2-1. 220- Teddy Behrens (CS) dec. Max Johnson (LM), 4-3. 285- Chet Buss (NBC) dec. Chandler Redenius (WH), 4-2.
Friday Boys Basketball Scores:
Forest City 59, West Hancock 49
Bishop Garrigan 80, North Union 29
Clear Lake 76, Saint Edmond’s 59
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54, Lake Mills 42
Humboldt 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32
Iowa Falls-Alden 68, Algona 53
Newman Catholic 80, Northwood-Kensett 36
North Iowa 56, Belmond-Klemme 52
Osage 56, Nashua-Plainfield 35
Rockford 68, Central Springs 47
Waukee 76, Mason City 45
West Fork 67, Saint Ansgar 59
Friday Girls Basketball Scores:
West Hancock 67, Forest City 51
Algona 49, Iowa Falls-Alden 48
Bishop Garrigan 50, North Union 46
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 37, Humboldt 34
Clear Lake 76, Saint Edmond’s 30
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 75, Lake Mills 51
Hampton-Dumont 51, Webster City 38
Newman Catholic 60, Northwood-Kensett 36
North Iowa 58, Belmond-Klemme 40
Osage 61, Nashua-Plainfield 19
Rockford 48, Central Springs 32
West Fork 52, Saint Ansgar 49
Saturday Boys Basketball Scores:
Bishop Garrigan 94, North Iowa 62
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Eagle Grove 18
Lake Mills 83, North Union 44
Nashua-Plainfield 65, North Butler 45
Rockford 71, Saint Ansgar 52
West Fork 48, Osage 45 OT
Saturday Girls Basketball Scores:
Bishop Garrigan 56, North Iowa 31
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 75, Eagle Grove 52
North Union 63, Lake Mills 46
Osage 60, West Fork 25
Saint Ansgar 57, Rockford 47