Jackson Sets More Records

Warrior junior sprinter Kaila Jackson has begun a full-out assault on the Waldorf track and field record book.

A week after breaking one individual school record and another in a relay, Jackson struck again with two more school-record efforts on Saturday at the Dennis Young Classic hosted by Buena Vista.

Winning the women’s 200 meters, Jackson broke the Warrior school record in that event with a time of 26.45 seconds. She broke the record of Ashley Simmons run in December of 2014.

Jackson also broke her own school record from one week earlier as she placed second in the 60-meter dash in 7.94 seconds.

Along with being new school records, both of Jackson’s times are No. 1 in the North Star Athletic Association for indoor track and field so far this winter.

Jackson’s record-setting performance was not alone, though, as senior thrower Michael Nordby broke the women’s weight-throw record, junior jumper Cameron Newsome broke the men’s high-jump record, Auburn Miller added a win in the women’s shot put, and Justin Jacobi and Isaiah Craig each hit NAIA national provisional qualifying marks finishing one-two in the men’s heptathlon.

“Today I saw some really good glimpses of what is yet to come,” Waldorf head coach Kayla Kregel said. “Yes, we are breaking records and putting ourselves in position to be on the award stand, but it’s still the beginning of the special things to come.”

Adding to the record-setting day was Jacobi in the heptathlon as he broke his own record in the event, which he set last year at the NSAA Championships, by winning the seven-discipline event with a score of 4,302 points. He bested teammate, Craig, who scored 4,238 points. Both scores are NAIA national provisional qualifying marks and rank the duo 16th and 18th, respectively, in the nation.

Newsome added a runner-up finish in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 5.5 inches, which broke the old school record set by Craig in January of 2016.

And Nordby finished eighth in the weight throw overall with a new school-record mark of 39-7.75. She broke the old school record set by MacKinze Thill-Urbanek last year.

Nordby also finished fifth in the shot put with a mark of 33-10.75, an event won by Miller with a throw of 38-2.75, just a half inch shy of her own school record.

Other Warrior highlights included Marissa Kuik finishing second in the women’s 3,000 in 11 minutes, 17.61 seconds, the fastest 3K in the conference this winter, while the women’s sprint team followed the standard set by Jackson as Maria Corbi was fourth in the 60 meters in 8.11, Taylor Navratil was fifth in 60 in 8.15, and Corbi was fourth in the 200, as well, in 27.53.

And on the men’s side, sprinter Elijah Cannon was second in the men’s 60 in 7.28, while Carlos Barrera was fourth in 7.30 for the Warriors, and Caleb Berman added a fifth-place finish in the men’s 60-meter hurdles in 9.22.

“Proud of today and ready for another week,” Kregel said, looking ahead as the Warriors continue their action-packed, five-week indoor season by competing next Saturday at the Bethel Gene Glader Classic in St, Paul, Minn.