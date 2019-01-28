Hancock County Foresees No Levy Increases

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors today continued a review of the fiscal year 2019-2020 county budgets. Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach says the county is in good shape, and the numbers are comparable to those from last fiscal year.

Hancock County received $131,000 from the Duncan Heights property sale, which has been set aside for needed repairs on the courthouse.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors has set the 2019-2020 budget hearing for Monday, February 25th at 9:15am. This meeting is open to the public.

In other news, the Hancock County Supervisors have decided to put the reclassification of Drainage District 1 & 2 on hold involving the East Main, West Main and South Main open ditches. The board will draw up a letter of explanation to send out to landowners.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors also discussed bank sliding in the West Main of Drainage District 1 & 2. Tlach tells about the consideration of slide repairs.