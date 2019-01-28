Hancock County Foresees No Levy Increases

January 28, 2019 Angela Nelson Audio, FEATURE, Interviews, Local News, Media, News Comments Off on Hancock County Foresees No Levy Increases

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors today continued a review of the fiscal year 2019-2020 county budgets.  Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach says the county is in good shape, and the numbers are comparable to those from last fiscal year.

Hancock County received $131,000 from the Duncan Heights property sale, which has been set aside for needed repairs on the courthouse.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors has set the 2019-2020 budget hearing for Monday, February 25th at 9:15am.  This meeting is open to the public.

In other news, the Hancock County Supervisors have decided to put the reclassification of Drainage District 1 & 2 on hold involving the East Main, West Main and South Main open ditches.  The board will draw up a letter of explanation to send out to landowners.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors also discussed bank sliding in the West Main of Drainage District 1 & 2.  Tlach tells about the consideration of slide repairs.