BrickStreet Casting Call For The Latest Production

Auditions for Five Women Wearing the Same Dress will be held Monday, Feb. 11, and Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. in BrickStreet on Clark at 122 N. Clark Street. The show, written by Alan Ball, calls for a cast of six: five adult females (age ranges early 20s to mid 30s) plus one male (age 25-30). Those interested do not need to sign up. Actors should come prepared to cold read a few scenes.

Written in 1993, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress tells the story of five bridesmaids who hide out in an upstairs bedroom to avoid not only the wedding reception they’re expected to attend, but the bride (who none of them like). There’s Meredith, the bride’s rebellious younger sister with a dark secret; Frances, the painfully sweet but sheltered cousin; Georgeanne, a friend from high school who’s heartbroken over her failed marriage; Mindy, the good-hearted and wise-cracking lesbian sister of the groom; and Trisha, a jaded beauty whose cynicism towards men and marriage alike are re-examined when she falls for a handsome usher named Tripp. As the reception drags on, these five very different women laugh, cry, argue, and even console each other as they start to build their friendship.

Liz Thompson will direct the show with support from Arlene Moeller as stage manager. BrickStreet Theatre is a regional community theatre based in Forest City that provides art and entertainment opportunities for North Central Iowa.