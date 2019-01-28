Belmond-Klemme Advances 27 Students to State Speech Competitions

The Belmond-Klemme Community High School Speech Team is advancing 27 students to the Iowa High School Speech Association State Large Group Contest. The following students will perform at the state competition on Saturday, February 2, at West High School in Waterloo:
One-Act Play: Isaac Sorenson, Wyatt Heideman, Grace Wertjes, Jonah Christianson, Jesse Brown, Kelsey Smith, Emily Simonson, McKenna Pentico, Emma Askildson, Gisselle Murillo, Kassidy Miller, Jordynn Knapp, Alex Wessels, Emma Schroeder, Hannah Miller, Cooper Sifert, Serenity Ricke, Jacob Hansen, Mary Thompson, and Lights: Kayla Asmus-Steenblock.
Ensemble Acting: Grace Wertjes and McKenna Pentico.
Short Film: Zackry Brannen, Kelsey Smith, Addie Buseman, Lia Watts, and Kaitlin Alfaro.
Group Improvisation: Jesse Brown, Jonah Christianson, and Phoebe Nelson.
Group Improvisation: Carter O’Donnell-Heifner and Javier Torres.