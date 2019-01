U. S. Representative Steve King has been drawing fire from members of the U. S. House with regards to what he terms as mischaracterized and incorrect quotes in the New York Times. The reporter who interviewed King does not have a tape, nor did the reporter tape the interview between he and King. While it may be one word against another, King is speaking out about the alleged mischaracterizations as he sat down with KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor in our Sunday Talk.