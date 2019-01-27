SUNDAY TALK: Ernst Calls For Solutions to Reopen the Government

The partial government shutdown has gone on for too long. Yesterday, Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) joined her colleagues—Republicans and Democrats—on the Senate floor in calling for a bipartisan solution that will secure our borders and immediately reopen the federal government.

In her speech, Ernst outlined the fundamental duties of Congress: to provide for our nation’s security and to fund the government. She also outlined the impact that the partial shutdown has had on Iowans, and the urgent need for Congress to find a path forward and get federal workers back to work.