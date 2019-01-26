NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: DNR Seeking Public Comment for Proposed Rules for State Parks and Recreation Areas

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is currently seeking public comment for the proposed rule making to implement Senate File 2389, passed by the Iowa Legislature in April 2018, allowing the DNR to establish rental fees at state parks and recreation areas.
This change eliminates the need for the DNR to go through rule making under the authority of the Natural Resource Commission to establish, change and manage fees for camping, the use of rental facilities and other special privileges in state parks and recreation areas.
As part of the legislation, the DNR is required to establish and adopt rules for the purpose of setting forth the methodology to be used in establishing fees. To obtain a copy of the rule making documents, visit the Iowa DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/parks
The DNR is conducting six public hearings where the public may present their views verbally or in writing. All of the public hearings will be held on Feb. 7, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
Wallace State Office Building
Fourth Floor Conference Room
502 East Ninth Street
Des Moines
Clear Lake State Park Office
2730 South Lakeview Drive
Clear Lake
Cold Springs District Office
Conference Room
57744 Lewis Road
Lewis
Lake Darling State Park
Lake Darling Lodge
111 Lake Darling
Brighton
Delaware County Conservation Board
Conference Room
2379 Jefferson Road
Manchester
Lewis & Clark State Park
Lewis & Clark Visitor Center Banquet Room
21914 Park Loop
Onawa
The public may also submit written comments no later than 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2019. Comments should be directed to:
Sherry Arntzen
Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Wallace State Office Building
502 East Ninth Street, Fourth Floor
Des Moines, Iowa 50319-0034