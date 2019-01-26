NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: DNR Seeking Public Comment for Proposed Rules for State Parks and Recreation Areas

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is currently seeking public comment for the proposed rule making to implement Senate File 2389, passed by the Iowa Legislature in April 2018, allowing the DNR to establish rental fees at state parks and recreation areas.

This change eliminates the need for the DNR to go through rule making under the authority of the Natural Resource Commission to establish, change and manage fees for camping, the use of rental facilities and other special privileges in state parks and recreation areas.

As part of the legislation, the DNR is required to establish and adopt rules for the purpose of setting forth the methodology to be used in establishing fees. To obtain a copy of the rule making documents, visit the Iowa DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/parks

The DNR is conducting six public hearings where the public may present their views verbally or in writing. All of the public hearings will be held on Feb. 7, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Wallace State Office Building

Fourth Floor Conference Room

502 East Ninth Street

Des Moines

Clear Lake State Park Office

2730 South Lakeview Drive

Clear Lake

Cold Springs District Office

Conference Room

57744 Lewis Road

Lewis

Lake Darling State Park

Lake Darling Lodge

111 Lake Darling

Brighton

Delaware County Conservation Board

Conference Room

2379 Jefferson Road

Manchester

Lewis & Clark State Park

Lewis & Clark Visitor Center Banquet Room

21914 Park Loop

Onawa

The public may also submit written comments no later than 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2019. Comments should be directed to:

Sherry Arntzen

Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Wallace State Office Building

502 East Ninth Street, Fourth Floor

Des Moines, Iowa 50319-0034