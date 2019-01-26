Money Comes Forward for Possible Hotel Construction in Britt

January 26, 2019 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Money Comes Forward for Possible Hotel Construction in Britt

The City of Britt may soon have a hotel if the City Council has any say in the matter. The City Council has put up $350,000 in order to get construction underway. $250,000 is in cash while the other $100,000 goes a building lot. The facility is expected to have 32 rooms along with a meeting area. The total cost of construction is around $2.3 million. Now the city is eyeing developers. One of the potential developers is a current hotel owner with locations in Fort Dodge, Algona, Humboldt and Emmetsburg.

No time table has been set to begin construction of the site.