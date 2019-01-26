Money Comes Forward for Possible Hotel Construction in Britt

The City of Britt may soon have a hotel if the City Council has any say in the matter. The City Council has put up $350,000 in order to get construction underway. $250,000 is in cash while the other $100,000 goes a building lot. The facility is expected to have 32 rooms along with a meeting area. The total cost of construction is around $2.3 million. Now the city is eyeing developers. One of the potential developers is a current hotel owner with locations in Fort Dodge, Algona, Humboldt and Emmetsburg.

No time table has been set to begin construction of the site.