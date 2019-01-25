International Agriculture Program Scheduled for Thursday

The Hancock County Extension office will host an event on international agriculture from 6:30pm to 7:30pm on Thursday, January 31st, at the Hancock County Extension Office located at 327 West 8th Street in Garner.

The program will be headed by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Farm Management Specialist Kelvin Leibold who said he will discuss a number of very relevant issues.

Many of these topics involve current events such as tariffs and China.

The program may give some insight on the potential future planting process and business practice of farmers in the new crop year.

Leibold has traveled to a number of different countries and has gained an insight into the trade issues that are now before the American farmer. He knows that they will probably be bringing a number of questions to the meeting.

Those who are interested should contact Taylor at the Hancock County Extension Office at (641) 923-2856.