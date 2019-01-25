Coaches vs. Cancer is Tonight at West Hancock

The West Hancock Community School District is holding its annual Coaches vs. Cancer Friday night at the West Hancock High School. The fundraiser is a part of the basketball games between the West Hancock Eagles and the Forest City High School Indians. The girls game will begin at 6:15pm and the boys will follow at 7:30pm. The annual event is always well attended and is designed to raise money for the American Cancer Society in the fight against cancer.

Various activities will take place including a guest speaker, an honoring of the late Gary Gjerstad, former basketball color analyst on Eagles broadcasts on B-103fm who fell victim to cancer three times before succumbing to the disease, a bake sale, a silent auction, 3 point pledges, and numerous other events and activities.