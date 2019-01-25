Britt Blood Drive Scheduled

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion to survive. To get blood to those patients in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, LifeServe Blood Centers need 200,000 people to take their turn in the blood donor chair every year.

Blood donors need to be at least 16, weigh 120 pounds or more, and be in good general health. If you meet those criteria, the LifeServe Blood Center is asking you to give blood from 1:30pm to 6:30pm on Wednesday, February 13th at the Britt Community Blood Drive. It will be held at the Britt Municipal Building, 170 Main Avenue South.

Those wishing to donate should reserve a space by going online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling (800) 287-4903.