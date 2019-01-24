Winnebago Supervisors To Talk Budgets With the Public

The Winnebago County Supervisors will have a series of public hearings to discuss Public Health, Rural Recycling, Courthouse repairs, Mental Health, and will take questions from citizens.

The meetings will be held:

Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Winnebago County Courthouse in the Supervisors meeting room.

Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 4:30 PM in the TSB community room in Forest City.

Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Thompson Library Community Room.

The board is looking for input from the Winnebago County residents and businesses on big budget items. One of the issues of importance is the scope of services from the Public Health Department. Concerns have been raised as to the cost versus the need for essential or specific services provided by the department.

When the tuck pointing was done on the courthouse last summer and fall, the unexpected cost versus what was quoted became another issue for county in how it will be paid for. Now a quarter of the project remains undone and the county is looking to budget for the work.

Finally, mental health has become a hot button issue regarding what the county pays for against what residents receive in care. The county is currently investigating leaving the 22 county region they are a member of in favor of a smaller region that could better serve Winnebago County residents. The county is looking for input in that area.

The public meetings are free and open to the public.