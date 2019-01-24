Stargazing Program Scheduled

On Wednesday, January 30th, a popular program returns to the Winnebago County Conservation Department. It involves a hunter, a bull, a couple bears, and a queen. It is the Winter Stargazing program put on by the board every year and takes in some of the most brilliant and story laden constellations and stars in the sky. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explains.

Stargazers will be looking away from the center of the galaxy in the exact opposite direction during this time of year. The planet Mars is closer to us at this time in its orbit, but we are speeding away from it. Last July, it actually appeared brighter than Jupiter because of its proximity to us. During the program Ralls will highlight these and other stellar items in the night sky. One should be prepared for the program outside.

The program will be held on Wednesday, January 30th at 7pm at the entrance to Thorpe Park located five miles west of Forest City on 345th and I Street. Those with questions or special needs should call Ralls at (641) 565-3390.