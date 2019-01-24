Reynolds Calls For Youth to Apply for Youth Science Camp Scholarships

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the opportunity for two Iowa high school seniors to receive full scholarships to attend the 2019 National Youth Science Camp in Washington, D.C.

“This incredible camp could change the lives of two high school seniors in our state, who are passionate about science. Iowa has a strong reputation as a bioscience epicenter with a continuous focus on innovation and collaboration,” said Gov. Reynolds. “So, for young people, who are curious about emerging careers in this industry segment, I encourage them to apply for a scholarship.”

The NYSCamp is a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) program hosted in the eastern mountains of West Virginia. The camp will include lectures and hands-on research projects presented by scientists from across the nation. Furthermore, Students will have opportunities to conduct research at the nearby Green Bank Observatory and explore the surrounding Monongahela National Forest through backpacking, mountain biking, caving, rock-climbing, and kayaking.