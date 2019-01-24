Renowned Speaker Lamarr Womble to Talk about “Passion for Leadership” at Waldorf

Students, parents and all other members of the North Iowa and Southern Minnesota community are invited to the Boman Fine Arts Center on the Waldorf University campus for “Passion for Leadership,” a special evening featuring nationally recognized motivational speaker, dream director and school culture expert Lamarr Womble.

This free event will be Wednesday, January 30, at 7:30 p.m., and is proudly sponsored by Waldorf Athletics and the Waldorf Department of Student Life.

Also, Athletico is sponsoring a special drawing for four Iowa Hawkeye tickets for the Hawkeye’s game on March 2 against Rutgers. The drawing will be held at the conclusion of the evening and you must be present to win.

Lamarr Womble created “Passion for Leadership” to give the youth the power to choose in work, school and life. When students are in action around their passions, they believe their dreams can become reality. The next generation must know that they don’t have to wait to create world changing business, epic school events, creative campaigns, impactful non-profits or powerful projects. They can start impacting world right now.

Students need to learn how to navigate the information age by learning 21st century skills like creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication that are critical to leadership in 2019. It begins by helping them find their “passion” which has a huge impact on their “leadership” abilities. Passion isn’t just a hobby or something you do in your free time anymore. Educators must recognize that pursuing multiple passions and careers is the “new normal.” It will give your students the edge as we step into the future!

For more information about this event, contact Renae Littrell at renae.littrell@waldorf.edu<mailto:renae.littrell@waldorf.edu>