Meet and Greet Scheduled for Saturday

Mayor Barney Ruiter made clear that he wanted to have meetings with the public when he was first elected to the post. On Saturday, he will follow through with that wish. Ruiter, along with Police Chief Tom Montgomery, City Administrator Barb Smith, and Mayor Pro Tem Ron Holland will hold a meet and greet beginning at 10am. The visit will last about an hour at the Forest Plaza located at 635 Highway 9 East in Forest City.

Topics to be discussed include electric projects, the city vision projects, street projects, among others. The public will have the chance to ask questions of the city officials in an informal atmosphere and forward to them any concerns they may have. Those who cannot attend are encouraged to email Ruiter at mayor@forestcityia.com.