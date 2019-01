The 35th Annual Winterfest will be held at the Duncan Community Ballroom in Duncan on Saturday night. It is being billed as a Hawaiian Themed Night and organizer Eric Malek says there will be lots of great food.

Malek says this year’s entertainment will by renowned comedian Willie Farrell.

Tickets for the Duncan Winterfest are available for $20 in advance and $25 at the door by contacting Malek at (641) 425-0102.