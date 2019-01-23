WInnebago Industries Introduces Unique New Line of Motorhomes

Forest City based Winnebago Industries is unveiling three new motorhomes for people in wheelchairs and with limited mobility. Winnebago vice president for specialty vehicles Ashis Bhattacharya says the company has been modifying RVs through special orders for decades, but there’s enough demand to start a standard line of accessible vehicles.

Bhattacharya says the company wanted to make sure it was offering the right products for those who have limited mobility.

Bhattacharya says the wheelchair lifts are robustly constructed with accessibility and safety in mind.

Bhattacharya says the company has gotten input from customers on the design of the interior of the vehicles to make things more accessible, such as larger passageways and moving controls down to a typical wheelchair level.

The new models made their debut at the 2019 Florida RV Supershow in Tampa last week and should be available for dealers