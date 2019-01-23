Warrior Sprinter Kaila Jackson, Thrower Auburn Miller Sweep NSAA’s Weekly Track & Field Awards

Waldorf sprinter Kaila Jackson shot out of the blocks to start the season Saturday with a pair of record-setting performances.

Meanwhile, teammate and thrower Auburn Miller simply continued her own standard of excellence with the third-best mark of her career in the shot put.

Both performances were honored on Tuesday as Jackson was named the North Star Athletic Association’s Track Athlete of the Week, while Miller was honored as the NSAA Field Athlete of the Week.

Jackson, a junior from Las Vegas, Nev., broke the Waldorf school record in the 60-meter dash Saturday at the Chelsey M. Henkenius Memorial meet hosted by Wartburg, clocking a time of 8.01 seconds in the preliminaries. In the finals of the event, she was seventh overall in 8.18.

Jackson then joined teammates Taylor Navratil, Camara Green and Maria Corbi to break the Waldorf school record in the 4×200 relay as the quartet clocked an event-winning time of 1:51.05.

As for Miller, a senior from Brooklyn Center, Minn., she was sixth overall on the day in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 9.5 inches, her second-best throw indoors ever for the Warriors in her debut meet of her final season.

Miller’s mark ranks No. 2 in the NSAA so far this season in the event.

Jackson, Miller and the rest of the Warrior track and field teams return to action on Friday and Saturday at the Dennis Young Invitational hosted by Buena Vista.