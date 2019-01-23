This Spring May be Better Than Last for Area Farmers

The cold and wet spring of 2018 was a challenging one for many Iowa farmers, but a Midwest climatologist believes Mother Nature *could* be more cooperative this year. Al Dutcher says if the current El Nino weather pattern holds, it might bring a reversal of conditions seen last spring.

Of course, there are lot of “ifs” when it comes to weather forecasting. A lot depends on if the El Nino continues on or starts to weaken in the spring.

The position of the jet stream in the spring will also be a factor, according to Dutcher, who’s a climatologist at the University of Nebraska. Dutcher says, given current soil moisture levels, a normal spring will give crops a good start.