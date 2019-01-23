Grassley, Ernst Call for Federal Review of Alleged Child Labor Violations in Iowa

U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa, members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today called on three federal agencies to investigate allegations of human trafficking and child labor. Allegations brought to the senators’ attention by constituents raise concerns that trafficking networks may be operating in Iowa, exploiting young people and skirting immigration and labor laws in Iowa.

In a letter to Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as the departments of Justice and Labor, Grassley and Ernst requested a meeting with investigative authorities to discuss details of the allegations.

Grassley has previously raised concerns about human traffickers exploiting undocumented children for cheap labor, including an instance in which at least six undocumented Guatemalan boys were trafficked to an Ohio egg farm to work in dangerous and substandard conditions