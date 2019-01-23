First Reading Complete on Forest City’s Animal Ordinance

The Forest City Council approved the first of three readings of the proposed Animal Ordinance on Monday night by a 6-1 vote. FOret City Mayor Byron Ruiter says its taken a lot of work from residents and city officials to move the proposal forward.

Council member – At Large Karl Wooldridge was the only council member to vote no on the first reading of the animal ordinance. The ordinance will add language for the registration of dogs and cats in the city, provide a place to house captured lost animals, and provide citizens the possibility for penning urban chickens for home egg laying purposes.

The ordinance also maintains the existing ban on Pit Bull type dogs, which include breeds like the Bull Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, and the American Staffordshire Terrier.

The council will hold a second reading of the proposed ordinance at the council’s next meeting on February 4th. The public is encouraged to attend the meeting at the Forest City Hall.