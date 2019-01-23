Caiden Jones is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for January 23, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK JANUARY 23 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills High School. 138 pounder Caiden Jones has been a stalwart for the Bulldog wrestling team, and helped Lake Mills to a pair of dual wins last week. Thursday, Caiden had a pair of wins in the Bulldogs triangular defeats of Algona 46-18 and Rockford 84-0. Caiden is a returning state qualifier, has a record of 33-3 and ranked 6th at 138 by the Predicament. Congratulations to Lake Mills senior Caiden Jones, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Chett Helming, Lake Mills Boys Basketball; Max Johnson, Lake Mills Wrestling; Kaylee Miller, Forest City Girls Basketball;