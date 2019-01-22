Carroll Eide, 80, of Belmond passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services for Carroll Eide will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond, with Pastor Dawn Pederson officiating. Burial will take place at Berlin – Jackson Township Cemetery in rural Owasa, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

