Parenting Workshop Scheduled in Forest City

A free parenting workshop entitled, Helping Kids Develop Self Control and Resiliency, will be held today, January 21st at the Forest City YMCA. Forest City Elementary School Counselor Nancy Prohaska will facilitate the meeting and says she has seen a change in today’s kids and how they handle the various challenges of life.

Prohaska talks about the goal of this workshop.

This free Parenting Workshop will be from 6:30pm to 8pm at the Forest City YMCA. Those who are interested should call the Forest City Elementary School at (641) 585-2670. Child care is available during the workshop, but those who need it should call the school to let them know the ages of of the children attending the daycare. Walk-ins are welcome. All attendees will recewive a free family day pass to the YMCA.