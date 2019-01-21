FSA Offices to Open Only on Tuesday

Farmers have Tuesday to take advantage of Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices temporarily opened during the partial government shutdown. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, says it is good that farmers will have a least a day to take care of year end business.

He says the services available at the FSA offices will be limited.

More than 30 FSA offices in Iowa will be temporarily open for normal business hours on Tuesday. One of those offices will be the Cerro Gordo Service Center located at 1415 S. Monroe Avenue. They can be reached by calling (641) 423-2286. Another will be the Kossuth Service Center at 605 E. State Street, Suite 1 in Algona. They can be reached by calling (515) 295-3541.

Naig says the past year had its challenges, but farmers are used to dealing with challenges.

He says there is optimism that things will improve as the year moves forward.

Naig is entering his first full four-year term and says the trade issue is on the top things he hopes to see resolved in 2019.

Naig was the top deputy in the department until March when he was named to the top job by the governor when former Ag Secretary Bill Northey left for a job in Washington.