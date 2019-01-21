Emma Jean Pate, 93, of Clarion, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Emma Jean Pate will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holmes Lutheran Church, 2139 Hancock Avenue in Holmes, with Pastor Rich Taylor officiating. Burial will take place at the Holmes Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church prior to services on Thursday, beginning at 9:30 AM.

